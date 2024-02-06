AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 895 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,727. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

