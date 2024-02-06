AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,896. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

