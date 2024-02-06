Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.55

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.47) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,340.60 ($16.81) on Tuesday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,126 ($14.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,428 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,268.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

