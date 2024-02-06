Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.55

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.47) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,340.60 ($16.81) on Tuesday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,126 ($14.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,428 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,268.30 and a beta of 1.33.
About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
