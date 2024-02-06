Acadian Timber (ADN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$16.18 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$277.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.