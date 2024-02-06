Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 146,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 942,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,093 shares of company stock valued at $952,969. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.