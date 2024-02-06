Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $630.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.