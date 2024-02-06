Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

ADBE stock traded down $20.87 on Tuesday, reaching $609.63. 1,866,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,988. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $275.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

