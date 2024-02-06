Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $168.82 and last traded at $169.09. Approximately 11,012,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 88,596,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 585,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

