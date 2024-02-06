AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 422,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.