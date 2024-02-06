AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

AECOM Trading Down 1.6 %

ACM opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.