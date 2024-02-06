AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
AECOM Trading Down 1.6 %
ACM opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Trading Halts Explained
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Dividend tax calculator
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.