AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Trading Down 3%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.07 and last traded at $86.07. Approximately 161,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 758,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.