Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,036. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.