Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $76.33 on Friday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

