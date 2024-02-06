AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.150-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

