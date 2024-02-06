Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $75,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.