Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $312.22

Aion (AION) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $312.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00122303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.