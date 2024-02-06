Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $39,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

