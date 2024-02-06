Alibaba Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 340,230 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 258,926 call options.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. 28,005,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,429,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

