Alithya Group Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ALYA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alithya Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

