Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,986,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 906,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alithya Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

