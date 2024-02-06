Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allakos by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

