Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ALGM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.1 %
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
