Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$23.00.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.81 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

