Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.