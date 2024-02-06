Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

