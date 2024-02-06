AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of KLIP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 157,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,439. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.