AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.72. 441,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $330.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

