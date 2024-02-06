AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $173.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

