AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 506,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,114. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

