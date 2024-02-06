AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 2,496,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
