AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 253,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,218. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

