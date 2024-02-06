AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,508,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.89. 2,382,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,272. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.20. The stock has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

