AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $41.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,761. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

