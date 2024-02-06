AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 550,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

