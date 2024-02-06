AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. 417,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

