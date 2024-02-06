AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,004,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 1,088,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

