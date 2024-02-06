AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

