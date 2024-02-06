AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 207,714 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,714 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,103. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

