AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 207,714 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,714 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,103. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.