AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 253,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.