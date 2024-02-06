AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,252 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

