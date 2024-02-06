AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. 1,017,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,158. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

