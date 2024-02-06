AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 923,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

Amgen Increases Dividend

AMGN stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.46. 2,826,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.93. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

