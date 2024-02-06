Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $36.30 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,206 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. 3,043,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.