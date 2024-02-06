Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $36.30 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,206 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
EW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. 3,043,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.