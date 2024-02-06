Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.00. 871,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,105. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

