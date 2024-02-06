Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $157.62 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 532,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,620,000. Ferrari makes up approximately 2.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 454.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.07. 168,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $391.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

