Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.