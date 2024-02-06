Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

