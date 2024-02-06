Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

