Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7 %

Teleflex stock opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.