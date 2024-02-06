Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $726,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

EQIX opened at $836.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $809.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $776.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $847.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

